

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Monday to snap a five-day winning streak, as weak service sector data from China coupled with news of lockdowns in parts of the country fueled concerns about demand.



Benchmark Brent crude futures for December settlement dropped 67 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $97.25 a barrel, while WTI crude futures for November delivery were down 56 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $92.08.



Services activity in China during September contracted for the first time in four months as COVID containment measures hit demand and business confidence, data showed on Saturday.



The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.3 from 55.0 in August.



Meanwhile, Chinese cities are imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily Covid-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday.



Authorities in Fenyang, a city in the northern province of Shanxi, announced a lockdown after the discovery of a single preliminary positive case.



In far-western Xinjiang, about 22 million people were banned from leaving the region last week due to rising cases.



Two Shanghai districts have closed all entertainment venues to control and prevent new Covid-19 cases.



Rising tension between Washington and Beijing following the announcement of new U.S. export controls targeting Chinese companies also added to growing concerns about a possible global recession triggered by numerous central banks raising interest rates to combat high inflation rates.



