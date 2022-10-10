Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.10.2022 | 11:58
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: PipeChina accelerates construction of Longkou Nanshan LNG storage project

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China's state-owned National Oil and Gas Pipeline Group (PipeChina) and its partner Nanshan Group accelerated the construction of Longkou Nanshan LNG storage project in Yantai City, east China'sShandong Province during National Day holiday, according to local media.

Aerial photos provided to Xinhua Silk Road show construction site of Longkou Nanshan LNG gas storage facilities

The project includes an LNG receiving terminal, a wharf, and some LNG storage tanks. Construction workers are now working on the No. 6 tank.

Currently, the overall progress of the first phase of the project has passed halfway. Benefiting from the faster progress, the project now enjoys increasingly prominent advantages in the fields of LNG cold energy utilization, natural gas reserve transportation and gas sales, and the natural gas industry chain has been further expanded around the project.

It is learned that since the beginning of September, multiple efforts, such as non-stop equipment support and tighter work shift arrangements, have been made to accelerate the construction.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330455.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917036/IMAGE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-pipechina-accelerates-construction-of-longkou-nanshan-lng-storage-project-301644566.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.