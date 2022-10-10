

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell further on Monday, after having fallen around 1 percent in the previous session on bets for more aggressive interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.



Spot gold fell 0.9 percent to $1,680.45 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 1.3 percent at $1,687.45.



The dollar stood tall and U.S. Treasury bond yields edged higher as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data released on Friday cemented bets of more large Federal Reserve rate hikes.



Futures pricing now indicates that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time next month.



Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said last week that rates need to rise to around 4.5 percent over time to bring down inflation quickly.



U.S. inflation data, minutes from the Fed's September meeting and reports on retail sales and consumer sentiment due this week will provide more insights into policymakers' view of where inflation stands and the outlook for the future path of interest rates.



As the Fed adopts an increasingly hawkish stance, the European Central Bank is also seen raising interest rates by another 75 basis points (bps) at its October meeting.



Elsewhere, market experts are expecting a 100-basis point increase in the next Bank of England (BoE) base rate decision.



