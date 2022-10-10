Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that an article highlighting preclinical data from BT8009, a Nectin-4 targeting Bicycle Toxin Conjugate, was published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. The article, titled "Discovery of BT8009: a Nectin-4 Targeting Bicycle Toxin Conjugate for the Treatment of Cancer" is available at the publications section of the Bicycle website at this link.

"The pre-clinical data published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry describe the discovery of our clinical-stage Bicycle Toxin Conjugate candidate targeting Nectin-4 expressing tumors," said Nicholas Keen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. "Together with our study published recently in Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, these articles describe the preclinical work supporting the development of BT8009, which we are currently evaluating in a Phase I/II clinical trial across a number of solid tumor cancers. Nectin-4 is a validated tumor antigen target and we are excited to develop a novel approach to Nectin-4 expressing tumors."

