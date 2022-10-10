Anzeige
Montag, 10.10.2022
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
PR Newswire
10.10.2022 | 13:04
M4Markets Acquires CySEC Licence to Cater to European Clients

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global FX and CFD broker M4Markets has announced today that it has acquired a CySEC license and will now be offering services and products to European traders.

M4Markets Acquires CySEC licence


Following a very successful journey outside Europe during the past two years, M4Markets has established itself as one of the most reliable brokers in the industry and has collected a number of awards and accolades that bear witness to the broker's achievements. The broker's growing client-base and trading volumes are a testament to its success and the direction towards offering services to European clients is strategic as M4Markets is endeavoring to establish itself as one of the key players in the industry.

More specifically, M4Markets and the group behind M4Markets, the Oryx Group, have purchased ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd, a legal company regulated by CySEC. ICC Intercertus Capital Ltd will now be operating under the legal name of Harindale Ltd and will be operating as M4Markets Europe.

Speaking about the new license acquisition, M4Markets Group CEO, Mr. Panikos Teklos, commented that "M4Markets has grown significantly over the past two years and strategically it was the logical next step for us to penetrate the European market as a lot of the European traders are experienced and as passionate about trading as we are. We are committed to maintaining the same level of client service that has helped set M4Markets apart and we will continue to improve our offering to meet the needs of our traders."

Also commenting on the CySEC license, M4Markets Group CMO Mrs. Marilena Iakovou noted that "When we started M4Markets we faced a lot of challenges, it was in the midst of the pandemic, the industry was saturated from competition and against all odds, we've managed to position ourselves as one of the most trusted brokers in the industry. The background of the founders of M4Markets is in investment banking and professional advisory services and we have tried to maintain that level of quality and commitment throughout our services to European traders."

About M4Markets

M4Markets is a Forex and CFD trading services provider offering first-class trading products with ultra-competitive pricing and execution. M4Markets is authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA Seychelles).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915840/M4Markets_CySEC_licence.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817653/M4Markets_Logo.jpg

M4Markets_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/m4markets-acquires-cysec-licence-to-cater-to-european-clients-301643202.html

