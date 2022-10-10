

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lakewood, New Jersey-based Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC has recalled its Earth Grown Vegan brand frozen Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel following a multistate E. coli outbreak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The products were distributed & sold exclusively by Aldi, Batavia, Illinois.



The recall was initiated following 20 reported cases of Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli O121:H19 infections in Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin states, with onset dates reported between July 24 and September 19 with 5 hospitalization and no deaths.



The FDA said its investigation on the outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections is ongoing, and urged consumers not to eat, sell, or serve Earth Grown frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores.



In the investigation, 18 people were interviewed, of which 15 reported shopping at ALDI stores, and 6 reported eating Earth Grown brand frozen falafel purchased from ALDI in the week before getting sick.



The affected product comes in a bag in a box marked with lot numbers: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, and 1812.



They would have been shipped to stores after June 24, 2021. The recalled Earth Grown Vegan Falafel were distributed in ALDI retail stores in around 38 states.



Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli is an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it. Symptoms of infection may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.



The illness primarily impacts elderly individuals, children, and people with weakened immune systems.



ALDI removed any remaining Earth Grown frozen falafel from stores. These items are no longer available for sale, but they were sold frozen and have a long shelf-life of 18 months.



Consumers who have purchased the recalled Earth Grown Vegan Falafel are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



