New IDTechEx Report Explores the Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market Potential

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) sector has experienced growing corporate interest and swift development, with record investments over the past year in technologies that draw carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. The new IDTechEx report, "Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Markets 2023-2040: Technologies, Players, and Forecasts", analyzes the nascent CDR market, discussing the limitations and potential of Negative Emissions Technologies (NETs) to address climate change.





CDR comes into the climate picture to address two key aspects that emissions reduction technologies such as renewable energy cannot: (1) the already high CO2 accumulation in the atmosphere and in the oceans, and (2) the restoration of anthropogenically disrupted ecosystems, particularly their ability to act as carbon sinks. Endorsed by the latest IPCC report, carbon removals have been recognized as essential to a decarbonization portfolio that meets the Paris Agreement goals, although questions remain on the quantity needed and the most cost-effective options.

Shedding light on such questions, the latest IDTechEx report explores the diverse array of approaches to carbon removal being developed, from nature-based to engineered solutions, the latter including Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage (DACCS) and Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS). The natural CDR solutions evaluated in the report include land-based CDR (afforestation/reforestation, biochar, bio-oil, and soil carbon sequestration), mineralization-based CDR (enhanced rock weathering, carbonation of mineral wastes, and oxide looping), and ocean-based CDR (enhanced ocean alkalinity, ocean fertilization, macroalgae, ocean direct capture, artificial upwelling/downwelling, and coastal blue carbon).

IDTechEx's new report contains an in-depth analysis of CDR technologies and their latest advancements, as well as business models, policy framework, and potential adoption drivers and barriers. IDTechEx's analysis suggests that, with the proper incentives, the global Carbon Dioxide Removal capacity can exceed the gigatonne scale of CO2 removal by 2040, with multiple approaches that are modest today gaining significant market share in the coming years.

The report assesses the role of CDR approaches in offsetting carbon-intensive anthropogenic activities. As part of an emerging field, CDR solutions still require significant research, development, and demonstration to ensure CO2 is removed effectively, affordably, durably, and at scale. Despite being an early-stage market, CDR is expected to make a dent in global warming mitigation in the decades to come. This sense of urgency has brought dynamism and investments to the sector, with multiple companies, research institutes, and policymakers collaborating to advance the technologies and the conditions for market consolidation.

IDTechEx's report "Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Markets 2023-2040: Technologies, Players, and Forecasts" contains the following information:

Technology and market analysis

Data and context on each type of NET.

Analysis of the challenges and opportunities in the nascent CDR market.

State of the art and innovation in the field.

Detailed overview of CDR technologies: land-based, mineralization-based, ocean-based, and engineered methods for removing carbon dioxide (CO2).

Market potential of CDR carbon offsets.

Key strategies for scaling long-term CDR technologies.

The economics of scaling up CDR operations.

Assessment of requirements (infrastructure, energy, supply chain, etc) for CDR market uptake.

Climate benefit potential of main CDR solutions.

Benchmarking based on factors such as technology readiness level (TRL), cost, and scale potential.

Key regulations and policies influencing the CDR market.

Player analysis and trends

Primary information from key CDR-related companies.

Analysis of CDR players latest developments, observing projects announced, funding, trends, and partnerships.

Market forecasts and analysis

Granular market forecasts until 2040 for both engineered and nature-based CDR solutions, subdivided in seven technological areas.

For a detailed analysis of the CDR market, including profiles of the main players, technology benchmarking studies, and granular market forecast until 2040 of seven NET categories, please refer to IDTechEx's report "Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Markets 2023-2040: Technologies, Players, and Forecasts". For the full portfolio of Green Technology research available from IDTechEx please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research/GreenTech.

About IDTechEx



IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Images download:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qsymbmovwj1z6gt/AABb_YOfp3LyV8HAmsmqH2Nla?dl=0

Media Contact:



Natalie Fifield

Digital Marketing Manager

press@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/IDTechEx

Facebook: www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917194/IDTechEx_CDR_market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-idtechex-report-explores-the-carbon-dioxide-removal-cdr-market-potential-301644626.html