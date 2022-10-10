Transparency Market Research: Gas Detection Equipment Market to Grow at 4.8% CAGR during Forecast Period, TMR Study

The metal oxide varistor industry also uses gas detection equipment since metal oxide gas sensors are effective in sensing oxidizing, reducing, or combustible gases through conductive readings

Due to the growth of the oil refining industry, the oil & gas category is anticipated to have a dominant share of the global market during the forecast timeline

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global gas detection equipment market was clocked at US$ 3.7 Bn. The market is anticipated to rise at 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the global gas detection equipment market is anticipated to attain value of US$ 5.8 Bn. The global demand for gas detection equipment is being driven by a rising emphasis on health and safety at workplace across several industries. Due to the introduction of stringent laws and norms surrounding the regulation as well as emission of hazardous gases, various end-use industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and oil & gas, are placing greater emphasis on workplace safety.





Given the considerable possibility of toxic gas leaks in industries, gas detectors are essential for workplace health and safety. Safety for both the environment and the workforce is ensured by gas detection equipment. Developing multi-gas detectors is a strategy used by key market players to broaden their product line and grow market share.

Owing to the existence of important suppliers and the adoption of strict EHS laws in North America, the region is anticipated to account for a significant portion of the global gas detection equipment market during the forecast timeline. It is predicted that the demand for gas detection system in the US will grow due to increasing incidence of illnesses brought on by dangerous gases including sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2023

Key Findings of Market Report

An increase in the number of workplace accidents has resulted in a major increase in worker knowledge about safety and health issues and different gas detector types. For the purpose of retaining employees, adhering to strict EHS laws, and enhancing brand perception, businesses are putting strong workplace health and safety management procedures in place. As a result, workplace gas detection equipment is in high demand.

Turbines, reactors, and high-pressure distribution pipes are amongst the spots where there is a high risk of gas leakage. As a result, businesses in the oil and gas industry are making sizable investments to upgrade their pipeline network. In order to prevent adverse situations, they are implementing strict gas detector working principle as well as reliable gas detection systems.

The portable gas detection category is expected to lead the global market based on product type. Handheld gas detectors, often known as portable gas detection systems, are simple and secure to transport in dangerous regions. Portable gas detectors monitor air quality in real time and inform safety professionals.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2023

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

The growth in the number of Greenfield projects in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the regional market during the forecast timeline. The market for gas detection equipment in the Asia Pacific region is also expanding due to rapid industrialization and increased understanding of workplace safety.

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Wallong - Hsin Machinery Engineering Corporation Ltd.

Wuhan Anon Tech Trade Co., Ltd.

CNH Industrial America LLC

Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd.

Özen Is Tarim Makinalari

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=2023

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Fixed Gas Detection

Portable Gas Detection

Gas Type

Oxygen

Flammable

Toxic

Technology

Single Gas Detection

Multi-gas Detection

Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals

Mining

Water Treatment

Emergency Services

Semiconductors

Building Automation & Construction

Food & Beverages

Power Generation/Utilities

Factory Automation Research Reports

Cooling Tower Market- Cooling Tower Market is expected to reach value of US$ 5.1 Bn by the end of 2031

Industrial Automation Market - Industrial Automation Market is prognosticated to expand at a stellar CAGR of 7.56% over the period between 2019 and 2027.

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market - Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market expand at a CAGR 5% with 37 US$ Bn by 2027.

Industrial Gloves Market - Industrial Gloves Market is expected to have a sales value of US$ 42.1 Bn by 2018. The market is expected to grow in terms of volume sales at a CAGR of 9.3% during the period 2019-2027.

Industrial Brushes Market - The Industrial Brushes Market to Reach Valuation Of US$ 922 Mn By 2027.

Industrial Gas Regulator Market - Industrial Gas Regulator Market valued at US$ 2537.5 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market - The demand for industrial floor scrubbers is gaining pace amidst the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, since healthcare facilities are increasing efforts to ensure effective disinfection of floor surfaces.

Industrial Gear Market - Industrial Gear Market is estimated to exceed value of US$ 111.4 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gas-detection-equipment-market-to-grow-at-4-8-cagr-during-forecast-period-tmr-study-301643775.html