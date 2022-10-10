Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Epichlorohydrin Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 3997.1 Million and Grow at CAGR 5.4% Over Forecasts Period 2022-2028: Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Epichlorohydrin Market was valued at USD 2766.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3997.1 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.





Increasing use of epichlorohydrin-based resins in textile, rising use of bio-based feedstock, and growing demand for paints and coatings in the construction sector are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Epichlorohydrin Market. Epichlorohydrin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Organic-Based Epichlorohydrin, Oil-Based Epichlorohydrin), By Application (Epichlorohydrin Elastomers, Epoxy Resins, Speciality Water Treatment Chemicals, Synthetic Glycerin), By End-User (Paints And Coatings, Construction, Adhesives, Textile), Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028

Epichlorohydrin Market Scope

The epichlorohydrin market all over the world has been expected to grow at a good rate with the expansion happening due to the application of epoxy resins in many end-use industries. There is a rise in the demand for the epoxy resins from many end-user industries like construction and building, renewable energy, automotive and other equipment which is going to be a big factor driving the market. The segment which is going to do the best is the Paints and Coatings. The economic growth is happening in the emerging countries.

There are higher fluctuations in the prices of the propylene in addition with the increase in the production of the raw glycerin which is obtained as the by-product of the biodiesel manufacturing has increased an interest in the processes where the glycerol which is used in the form of a raw material. The recent manufacturing of the ECH has followed the chemical industries trend of going environment friendly. The rise in demand for the developing countries is going to augment the growth of the market.

The emerging countries are going to stay the product importers. The advent of the new technologies which are being applied in the epoxy resin industries and polycarbonate is also going to drive the market. The tight supply of the ECH in Asia Pacific is going to continue as the plants in the region like China is going to cut their output for complying with the regulations in this country with respect to the environment.

Epichlorohydrin Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Epichlorohydrin Market are:

Hanwha Chemical

Formosa Plastics

Kashima Chemical

Sumitomo Chemicals

Spolchemie AS

Momentive Specialty Chemical Industries (Hexion)

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

Aditya Birla Chemicals

DAISO Co. Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Epichlorohydrin Market: Segmentation Analysis

Among the main application segments for the market is the epoxy resins, pharmaceuticals, synthetic glycerin and water treatment chemicals. The Epoxy resins produced from the epichlorohydrin are used all over the multiple industries including the coatings, adhesives and the plastics. The resins are used for producing inks and dyes used in the various sectors for end-use. Whereas the synthetic glycerin is used robustly in the cosmetics industry and in the commercial insecticides industry, pharma, solvents, textiles along with paper sectors.

The construction industry also sees the use for the epoxy resins as they are used for manufacturing the floorings in the high traffic areas like the shopping malls, hospitals and the industrial buildings because of their textures being anti-slip. These are also used for binding the concrete to itself or steel in the monument restoration applications.

By Type

Organic-based Epichlorohydrin

Oil-based Epichlorohydrin

By Application

Epichlorohydrin Elastomers

Epoxy Resins

Speciality Water Treatment Chemicals

Synthetic Glycerin

Other

By End-User

Paints and Coatings

Construction

Adhesives

Textile

Other

Epichlorohydrin Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is among the largest markets regionally with a share all over the world in terms of its volume. The dominance all over the world was due to mainly the presence of the countries like Taiwan, China and Malaysia which is among the major markets which is going to grow rapidly over the few years to come due to the rise in the demand from the end user industries like construction, building and the construction manufacturing. There is rise in the petroleum refining activities in addition with the demand for the resins is going to propel the growth of the market.

Epichlorohydrin Market: Key Drivers

One of the major factors driving the growth of the epichlorohydrin market is the increasing use of epichlorohydrin-based resins in textiles. Epichlorohydrin is used to modify carboxyl groups of wool in the textile sector. The resulting product has long and good resistance to moths. Epichlorohydrin is also used to make protein-modified, wool-like fibers that have an acid colour appeal and are immune to both mold and insects. In addition, it is used to make colour-capable polypropylene fibers, polyolefin, polyacrylonitrile, polyvinyl chloride, polyvinyl alcohol, and other fibers. It is also used to resist wrinkles and to create anti-static agents and fabric shapes. Epichlorohydrin derivatives show efficacy as reducing, dispersing, softening, emulsifying, and washing agents. Thus, due to these factors, the demand for epichlorohydrin (ECH) is expected to increase over the expected period.

On Special Requirement Epichlorohydrin Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S., Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherlands , Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest of MEA

