The Bulgarian grid operator says the nation urgently needs to expand its grid to accommodate planned renewables capacity. It is now holding meetings with potential investors.Bulgaria's Electricity System Operator (ESO) revealed has accepted applications to build new renewable energy projects with an aggregate installed capacity of more than 24 GW. It said the country's installed generating capacity now exceeds 12 GW, and new projects require a significant expansion of its grid. It is also talking to investors about the necessary changes. "The absolute limit of the electricity system has been ...

