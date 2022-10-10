

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced Monday its biggest savings of the season starts three weeks earlier than last year with Weeklong Black Friday Deals and the return of the popular Deal of the Day.



Both weekly and daily deals are available to shop now and feature the retailer's best planned prices for the holiday season on the most popular national brands and only-at-Target exclusive brands.



Whether searching for the perfect on-trend gift, hosting a holiday celebration, or stocking up on everyday essentials, guests will find incredible prices up to 50% off or more across must-have toys and games, electronics, kitchen appliances, and more.



The deep one-day discounts on top brands like Apple, KitchenAid, Nintendo and more with Black Friday pricing now available through December, New weekly deals will debut each Sunday, now through Thanksgiving weekend.



In addition to Weeklong Black Friday Deals and Deal of the Day, Target's serving up more ways to save this season, including 5% off with Target RedCard, offers through Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, and its industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee.



The Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which runs Oct. 6 through Dec. 24, allows guests to shop early and still receive savings if the Target price is lowered later in the season.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TARGET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de