London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - In October 2022 GWM Platform, the company with offices in London, UK, and Tallinn, Estonia, announced the launch of its new platform which helps marketing agencies to work with online advertisement in TikTok, Facebook, Microsoft Bing, Telegram, Pinterest, and Facebook Ads and other social networks.





GWM Platform launches a new service that helps marketing agencies with online advertisements

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/139854_bbad1eec34269b38_001full.jpg

The point of GWM platform is to set up and run TikTok Ads Business Account, as well as Microsoft Bing, Telegram, Pinterest, and Facebook Ads, for its clients.

A dedicated manager helps to find solutions for complex cases, as an alternative to a standard line of work with the social media bots and lack of support in Advertisement Business accounts.

The platform also provides the ability to pre-moderate content, expand targeting geo, and control advertising budgets. An attentive account manager will answer any question the client may have about digital Ads or traffic attraction, within minutes.

In this way, GWM Platform helps to establish communication and cooperation between digital advertising platforms, social networks, and marketing agencies.

Sergei Zemzurov, the co-founder of the GWM Platform, explained how the service helps marketing agencies solve complicated cases and provides full support with social networks and online advertising platforms.

"The weak point of many global advertising platforms is technical support. It is often challenging to understand the rules for content placement: they differ significantly among regions and platforms, so it is easy to get lost in guidelines. It is not always possible to solve the client's issue without an individual approach. Usually, the support provided by the platform is just a chatbot with standard solutions. Advertisers waste time and money being banned", - said Mr. Zemzurov.

"The idea of creating the platform popped up when I worked on a marketing campaign. I used to face problems with the content that I couldn't solve with the standard solutions. Global platforms often do not provide client-oriented support, usually, it's simply replaced by bots. It takes time to get feedback, so I had the idea to create a platform that fills this gap and takes on the mediator role.

With the GWM Platform, agencies can quickly get answers to their questions, pre-moderate content, and better understand the rules. An individual approach replaces bots."

GWM Platform is a unique and fast-growing platform. One of the main advantages of the service is the combination of modern technology and a human approach for corporate clients.

Contacts

Sergei Zemzurov

Co-founder / Business Development Manager

info@gwmplatform.com

+44 204 577 33 22

Estonia, Tallinn

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139854