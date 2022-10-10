The "Germany Wind Power Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Germany with discussions on the renewable power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2035.

The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2035 in the country's wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope

A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview of the country's renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2035), generation trends (2010-2035) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

Detailed overview of the country's wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

Deal analysis of the country's wind power market.

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.

Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2021

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2021

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Germany

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

Renewable Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2035

Renewable Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2021 and 2035

Renewable Power Market, Germany, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2022-2035

Renewable Power Market, Germany, Capacity Growth by Source, 2021-2035

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2035

Renewable Power Market, Germany, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2035

Renewable Power Market, Germany, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2021-2035

3. Wind Power Market, Germany

3.1 Wind Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

Wind Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2035

3.2 Wind Power Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2035

Wind Power Market, Germany, Power Generation by Type, 2010-2035

3.3 Wind Power Market, Germany, Market Size, 2010-2030

3.4 Wind Power Market, Germany, Power Plants

Wind Power Market, Germany, Major Active Plants

Wind Power Market, Germany, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants

Wind Power Market, Germany, Key Under-construction Projects

3.5 Wind Power Market, Germany, Turbine Market, 2012-2026

Wind Turbine Market, Germany, Annual Installed Capacity, 2012-2026

Wind Turbine Market, Germany, Market Size, 2012-2026

3.6 Wind Power Market, Germany, Deal Analysis, 2021

Wind Power Market, Germany, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2021

Wind Power Market, Germany, Split by Deal Type, 2021

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Germany

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Renewable Energy Targets

4.3 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) (2021-2030)

4.4 German Coalition Green Energy Plans

4.5 National Hydrogen Strategy

4.6 Renewable Energy Source Act (EEG)

4.7 Renewable Energy Auctions (2020)

Onshore wind energy auctions

Solar PV auctions

Biomass auctions

Joint Auctions for Onshore Wind and Solar Power Projects

Innovation Tender

4.8 Omnibus Energy Act

4.9 Nuclear Phase Out by 2022

4.10 New Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Act, 2016

4.11 Offshore Grid Development Plan 2030 (2017/2019)

4.12 Tenants' Solar Power Supply

5. Wind Power Market, Germany, Company Profiles

5.1 Uniper SE

Uniper SE Company Overview

Uniper SE Business Description

Uniper SE SWOT Analysis

Uniper SE Major Products and Services

Uniper SE Head Office

5.2 MVV Energie AG

MVV Energie AG Company Overview

MVV Energie AG Business Description

MVV Energie AG SWOT Analysis

MVV Energie AG Major Products and Services

MVV Energie AG Head Office

5.3 Entega AG

Entega AG Company Overview

Entega AG Major Products and Services

Entega AG Head Office

5.4 EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG Company Overview

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG Business Description

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG SWOT Analysis

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG Major Products and Services

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG Head Office

5.5 E.ON SE

E.ON SE Company Overview

E.ON SE Business Description

E.ON SE SWOT Analysis

E.ON SE Major Products and Services

E. ON SE Head Office

6. Appendix

