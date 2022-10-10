Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.10.2022 | 13:58
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Half-Year Results

Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Half-Year Results

PR Newswire

London, October 10

10 October 2022

Picton Property Income Limited
("Picton")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Notice of Half-Year Results

Picton will announce results for the six-month period to 30 September 2022 on Wednesday, 9 November 2022.

A presentation for analysts will be held at 9.00 am UK time on the day. To participate, please email James Verstringhe as detailed below.

For further information:

James Verstringhe
Tavistock
Tel: 020 7920 3150
james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk


Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £879 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2022).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.