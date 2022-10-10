Fact.MR: Bergamot Oil Market to Reach US$ 31.5 Billion by 2027 as Demand for Organic Aromatherapy Products Burgeons

More Than 3 Out of 5 Sales to be Contributed by Organic Bergamot Oil

Fact.MR offers in-depth research on the global bergamot oil market for the projected period of 2022 and 2027. The study offers crucial information on key growth aspects such trends, opportunities, leading competitors' strategies, and sales forecast in key regions. Additionally, the report analyses current trends in a number of different areas, including type and end use.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bergamot oil market is expected to reach US$ 21.2 Billion in 2022 and is likely surpass a valuation of US$ 31.5 Billion by 2027. Sales in the market are likely to grow at 8.2% CAGR during the assessment period (2022-2027) as preference for organic and natural ingredients continues to rise.





According to the study, organic variant of bergamot oil is anticipated to remain the most preferred owing to the growing focus on health and wellness. As per Fact.MR, the demand for organic products is expected to burgeon considerably over the forecast period. As per the study, more than 3/5th of revenue is expected to be contributed by organic bergamot oil.

For instance, according to European Union, organic farming accounted for nearly 14.7 million hectares of agricultural land in 2020. Further, as per FAO, organic agriculture is now practiced in nearly 187 countries. Bergamot oil is widely used an ingredient in a plethora of organic products, owing to which its demand is expected to be in sync with rising popularity of organic products.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=87

Regionally, Europe and North America are likely to maintain their position as the leading markets for bergamot oil during the assessment period. Collectively, these two regions are likely to account for nearly 60% of total bergamot oil market in 2027. Growing awareness regarding health benefits of bergamot oil and rising application in pharmaceutical sector will create lucrative opportunities for leading firms in Europe and North America.

Key Takeaways:

In term of product type, the organic bergamot oil is likely to account for nearly 64% of market share by 2027.

Sales of conventional bergamot oil is anticipated to rise at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use, aromatherapies segment is likely to hold sway during the forecast period.

Skin and personal care segment is anticipated to grow at nearly 4% CAGR during the assessment period.

The U.S. and France are likely to be leading markets for bergamot oil during the assessment period.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing awareness about benefits of organic products is likely to remain a key driver for bergamot oil market during the assessment period.

Growing veganism trend is likely to create significant opportunities for manufacturers.

Use of aromatherapy in managing depression and other mental disorders is likely to create opportunities for bergamot oil manufacturers.

Increasing applications of bergamot oil in treating bone and join ailments is expected to create sizeable growth opportunities.

Restraints:

Concerns linking to excessive use of bergamot oil with sunburn and skin rashes is likely impede the growth.

High cost of organic products is anticipated to be a deterrent in low- and middle-income economies.

Get Customize Report as per Your Requirements!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=87

Competitive Landscape:

Bergamot oil manufacturers are upgrading to effective methods of oil extraction to meet the growing demand. Further, to boost their overall business, manufacturers are focusing on launching new and innovative products.

For instance, in 2021, Harney & Sons announced they will be launching a new product, known as Wonderful Things, which is made from bergamot oil.

Jimmy Choo announced in 2019 it had launched a new range of perfumes which have a blend of bergamot oil, nectarine, and mandarin oil.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Olam Group

AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.

The Good Scent Company

Herbalife

Avril Group

Citromax Flavors

SVA Naturals

Amway

Cargill Inc.

Bunge Limited

Symrise AG

Mountain Rose Herbs Inc.

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

Willmar International Limited.

Terra International

Amway

Dabur

Bontoux S.A.S.

Mgb Grup Essential Oils Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Bergamot Oil Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis of the global bergamot oil market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. This study also divulges key drivers and trends promoting the sales of bergamot oil through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Organic

Conventional

By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Skin & Personal Care

Haircare

Aromatherapies

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Get Full Access of this Report through our Secure Payment Options

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/87

Key Questions Covered in the Bergamot Oil Market Report

What is the anticipated market size of the bergamot oil market in 2022?

At what rate will sales in the global bergamot oil market grow until 2027?

Which are the factors hampering the demand in the bergamot oil market?

Which region is expected to dominate the global bergamot oil market during 2022-2027?

Which are the factors driving sales in the bergamot oil market during the forecast period?

What is the anticipated market valuation of the bergamot oil market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverage Domain

Argan Oil Market: Over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, the argan oil market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7%. Through 2031, cosmetic grade argan oil will account for a market share of 80%. Globally, argan oil is consumed at high levels due to the steadily rising demand for high-end cosmetics.

Cardamom Oil Market: From 2017 to 2022, the worldwide cardamom oil market is anticipated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 3.8%. Cardamom oil is increasingly being used in a variety of industries, including the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare, food and beverage, cosmetics, personal care, and others, propelling the growth.

Clover Leaf Oil Market: The benefits of clover leaf oil for dental health are widely observed in personal care and pharmaceutical industries. It works to prevent mouth and throat infections and has been approved for use as a mouthwash and dental anaesthetic gargle. Dental and pharmaceutical items both utilize it as a component, fueling the sales in the market.

Soybean Oil Market: The global market of soybean oil is expected to reach US$ 34 Billion by 2032. The low cost of soybean oil is among the main factors influencing its high demand globally. The US is predicted to acquire 45% of the global market share in 2022 and grow with a 5.1% CAGR during 2022-2032.

Check it Out More Reports by Fact.MR on Food & Beverage Industry

https://www.factmr.com/industry/food-and-beverage

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That's why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bergamot-oil-market-to-reach-us-31-5-billion-by-2027-as-demand-for-organic-aromatherapy-products-burgeons-301644599.html