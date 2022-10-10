

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Tata Consultancy Services Limited (532540) revealed a profit for second quarter of $1.298 billion



The company's bottom line came in at $1.298 billion, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $1.301 billion, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $6.877 billion from $6.333 billion last year.



Tata Consultancy Services Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



