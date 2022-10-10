American Resources Corporation Sponsored American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. to Participate in Virtual Investor Sustainability Royalty Spotlight Event

Live moderated video webcast with members of the AMAO Management team on Wednesday, October 12th at 3:00 PM ET

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of carbon, rare earth and critical elements and advanced carbon products to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer and Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corporation will present at the Virtual Investor Sustainability Royalty Spotlight Event on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

During the event, the Company will discuss its special purpose acquisition company, American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAO). American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While AMAO is able to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, it intends to focus its search on land and resource holding companies. AMAO will also discussed their previously announced merger target Royalty Management Co.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Sustainability Royalty Spotlight Event will be available on the Events section of the Investors page of the Company's website (www.americanresourcescorp.com and www.americanopportunityinc.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company is able to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, it intends to focus its search on land and resource holding companies. The Company's units, common stock and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Royalty Management Corporation

Royalty Management Corporation is an innovative royalty company focused on building shareholder value by acquiring, developing, or investing in near-term income producing assets that can provide the company with accretive cash flow from which it can reinvest in new assets or expand cash flow from existing controlled assets. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around a variety of assets, typically within natural resources (including real estate), patents, and intellectual property, that can result in monetizing these cash flow streams while identifying other future transitionary cash flows.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

