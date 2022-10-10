Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - PolkaFoundry is thrilled to announce to its supporters and beloved community the rebranding of PolkaFoundry, starting on October 10th, 2022. The web2-friendly blockchain is expanding its mission and technology scope as Firebird, to develop a stand-alone chain built with the Cosmos SDK designed specifically for blockchain games and metaverse.





PolkaFoundry rebrands as Firebird



PolkaFoundry's goal is to bring about the revolution in NFT games and metaverse, and create new possibilities in crypto space through Web3. Acknowledging the potential of the future gaming and metaverse market, the project has now come to a key decision of rebranding PolkaFoundry into Firebird - an optimized chain that allows GameFi and Metaverse developers to build scalable dApps cost-effectively while never compromising security.





What is Firebird



Finding Strength in Firebird

Icetea Labs, Parent Corporation to Firebird (formerly known as PolkaFoundry), commenced building the Layer-1 blockchain more than 3 years ago. Despite struggling time finding a niche in the market in the first place, with the possession of several blockchain's valuable ideas, Icetea Labs has transformed into top Web3 gaming and metaverse incubator in SEA that is also operating GameFi.org, Red Kite launchpad, ILAP, DESports, Metaforce, etc. Onboarding projects will have the privilege to join the ecosystem of both Firebird and Icetea Labs and receive support from technical advisers, influencers, accelerator programs, IDO, INO, and other resources.

Firebird believes that with Icetea Labs' unique position and experienced experts; it can open an entrance portal to the gaming world and metaverse, which enables developers to create user-friendly and simple-to-use dApps, even for non-tech users. The team has come to the conclusion that now is the ideal time to adjust its vision and plans to cater to the community's demands. That explains why it is rebranding to Firebird.

Firebird undertakes/carries out two major methods for developing a go-to-market strategy. The funnel focuses on consumer awareness, consideration, and decision stages, whereas the circular flywheel focuses on attracting, engaging, and gratifying prospects, leads, and customers. When leads convert to customers, the flywheel continues as the organization is entrusted with attracting, engaging, and satisfying them through good customer experiences, fresh content, and maybe our new services.

Furthermore, Firebird is working to better usability while maintaining the benefits of decentralization. It also intends to utilize the current developers' community to increase dApp functionalities and user experience. Firebird owns both the technology and the ecosystem vital for Firebird to success.

Firebird's emphasis is on consumers. That determination has earned it support and confidence from all the community throughout the world, in good times and bad, and has carried it through many of its growing pains. Firebird's dedication to the community will remain constant, regardless of how it is branded. Firebird is here to help. By refreshing its brand, Firebird will be able to provide users with even more innovative products, enhanced experiences, and deeper enjoyment across its ecosystem.





The values Firebird brings



Why Firebird?

Although there have been numerous NFT games and metaverse on the market, the number of real gamers is extremely limited. The main reasons behind this are the shortage of games engaging enough to meet user expectations and more specifically, the complicated mechanisms and processes for playing games that require technical knowledge. To solve these challenges, Firebird intends to provide a platform where developers can build Dapps that are simple to understand and use, even for non-tech people. This is also Firebird's vision.

Based on Cosmos' foundation, the team will develop Firebird with more outstanding features, a straightforward approach, an easier user experience, a user-friendly mechanism, etc. Firebird will provide developers with the greatest infrastructure and tools to build Web3 applications.

Firebird promises to offer several gaming-optimized features as well as the 'UX-enabling features' to simplify the onboarding of traditional gamers to web3 games. It is time for Firebird to refine the brand to represent who they are and where they are going.

What benefits does Firebird bring to projects?

Lighting speed : allow seamless gaming transactions.

: allow seamless gaming transactions. UX-enabling features : enhance user experience and simplify Web3 interaction processes with top-notch utilities.

: enhance user experience and simplify Web3 interaction processes with top-notch utilities. Near-zero cost : allow developers to convert their blockchain gaming idea into reality at near-zero cost.

: allow developers to convert their blockchain gaming idea into reality at near-zero cost. EVM support : straightforward to migrate from Ethereum and BSC, reuse of an abundance of toolchains like MetaMask, Remix, Hardhat, etc.

: straightforward to migrate from Ethereum and BSC, reuse of an abundance of toolchains like MetaMask, Remix, Hardhat, etc. Layer 2 : solve scalability problems by adopting Firebird's Layer 2 solution for lower transaction fees, higher speed, and more security.

: solve scalability problems by adopting Firebird's Layer 2 solution for lower transaction fees, higher speed, and more security. Compliance: provide an anti-cheat mechanism and security detection to prevent players from hacking or cheating to maintain game fairness.

What's next?

First of all, Firebird wants to announce that the Testnet campaign will be started in the third week of October, and the Mainnet is projected to be released in December, 2022.

Secondly, Firebird is building a chain targeting mass users. Firebird will enable developers to design blockchain applications that are entirely friendly and simplified, streamlined for everyone unfamiliar with the technology to utilize them. Besides, Firebird will concentrate on developing interesting games that encourage players to participate out of fascination and excitement rather than primarily for financial gains like many existing NFT games and metaverse. Firebird will support blockchain games and metaverse projects in the long term to provide attractive games and the greatest user experience. However, each project needs to consider numerous factors to develop stably such as in-game economics, anti-inflation mechanism, tokenomics, advisors, backers, etc.

In addition to making users' access to the game blockchain world convenient, Firebird provides an optimized technical infrastructure. With Firebird, developers can build, work on, and scale Dapps with minimal transaction costs, fast speed, high security, and seamless cross-chain interoperability. Besides, users can utilize Firebird's optimized features to easily create and play games, integrate assets, and experience a safe ecosystem with a simple approach and frictionless gaming transactions.

Finally, in this new paradigm, the $PKF token will continue to exist and play an increasingly vital role in the Firebird's ecosystem and governance. Firebird will bestow future chances for gaming and metaverse blockchain projects. Having both the technology and a suitable ecosystem, the project believes that it will help Firebird grow further. The Firebird team (previously the PolkaFoundry team) will always strive to work in the best interest of Firebird and its amazing community and users.

PolkaFoundry will start rebranding its website and social channels today. It will be sharing more details on the project and the team soon, so please stay tuned and join Firebird on this exciting journey.

