Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market to Reach $15,309 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the next-generation antibody therapeutics market was about $5,620 million in 2021, which will reach about $15,309 million by 2030, at a growth rate of 12%.





Oncology Category Leading the Way

Oncology had the larger share, of about 80%, in the past, and it will demonstrate a growth rate of approximately 13%, in the near future. This is due to the increasing occurrence of breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, and brain cancer.

Antibody-Drug Conjugate Demand Will Grow Fastest

ADCs had the largest revenue share in 2021, and their revenue contribution will grow at a rate of around 12%. This is because of the high requirement for antibody-based cancer therapy, in part, due to the increasing occurrence of breast cancer and technical progressions in oncologic therapy.

The acceptance of the cleavable linker technology will provide momentous growth prospects to the category because of its high constancy in the bloodstream for a long period and the effective discharge of cytotoxins from ADCs at the tumor site.

Additionally, the surge in the pharma investment by private and public organizations, for producing novel ADCs, will drive the industry in the coming years.

Moreover, recently, there has been an increase in the occurrence of multiple myeloma globally, driving the requirement for ADCs. Furthermore, the initiatives by federal agencies for supporting these therapeutic candidates will boost the proceeds for biopharma and pharma firms.

North America has the highest revenue, of approximately $2.5 billion , because of the increase in the funds for R&D by private and government institutions. This is essentially due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, which create a high demand for novel solutions.

has the highest revenue, of approximately , because of the increase in the funds for R&D by private and government institutions. This is essentially due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, which create a high demand for novel solutions. The U.S., followed by Canada , will dominate the industry in the future, driven by the growing per capita healthcare spending.

, will dominate the industry in the future, driven by the growing per capita healthcare spending. The presence of key players, increase in the approvals for next-gen antibody therapeutics, and existence of notable research facilities drive the growth of the industry.

APAC will have the highest growth rate, of approximately 13%, in the future, chiefly credited to the increasing count of partnerships among the prominent players.

Europe also had a prominent share in 2021, because of the growing funding in biotech. This has brought about the high acceptance of next-gen antibody therapeutics for lasting inflammatory and autoimmune ailments.

ADCs To Revolutionize Cancer Treatment?

The ADC technology is becoming popular, as the cytotoxic nature of antibodies is potentially beneficial in chemotherapy. This property is articulated and its effectiveness and specificity are controlled by these conjugates. Because of the high competence delivered by ADCs, pharma and biotech companies are progressively concentrating on their development.

