Domestic hot water, with a heating system powered exclusively by DC solar power, has now covered the needs of an apartment building in Linz, Austria, for a period of a year. The 14 residential units are each connected to their own 1.36 KW solar arrays.Austrian solar company my-PV has revealed the results of a one-year run for a solar project it built to support domestic hot water production at an apartment building in Linz, Austria. "The housing cooperative chose a grid-autonomous direct current variant, in which solar power is used exclusively for water heating," a company spokesperson told pv ...

