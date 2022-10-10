OL GROUPE: PRESS RELEASE

Lyon, 9 October 2022

In light of the results obtained in the early part of the season, which are well below expectations and targets, Olympique Lyonnais has dismissed Peter Bosz as manager of the professional team as well as Rob Maas as assistant manager and Terry Peters as the fitness and conditioning coach.

Internal discussions were held to determine how to give the team a fresh start so as to bring it into line with OL's targets this season. Following these discussions and after speaking with John Textor between Saturday night and Sunday morning, Olympique Lyonnais decided to appoint Laurent Blanc to the position of manager of the professional squad for two seasons, i.e. until 30 June 2024.

This decision was taken unanimously by the entire Group so as to enable Olympique Lyonnais to reclaim the stature it needs for the future, both in France and at the European level.

Former French international (97 caps), member of the 1998 World champions team and the 2000 European champions team, Laurent Blanc had a rich playing career, punctuated by more than 800 professional matches. Midfielder then fullback, Laurent was trained at Montpellier, where he was the club's highest scorer ever, before winning both the Coupe de France and the French Division 1 title with Auxerre in 1996, the UEFA Cup Winner's Cup with FC Barcelona in 1997 and a Premier League title with Manchester United in 2003. Laurent Blanc retired as a player at the close of the 2002-03 season after 20 years of competing at the highest level in four major European championships (France, Italy, England and Spain).

Leveraging his extensive experience as a player, Laurent obtained a manager's diploma and began his managing career with Bordeaux in the 2007-08 season. He stood out immediately, with his team finishing in second place in the French Ligue 1, and he won the UNFP trophy for best Ligue 1 manager. His real breakthrough came in the following season with Bordeaux, when the 56-year-old technician won the Trophée des Champions against OL and then the Coupe de la Ligue and the Ligue 1 title in a very successful 2008-09 season, bringing OL's streak of seven consecutive titles from 2002 to 2008 to a close.

Laurent was named as manager of the French national team in 2010, where he remained for two years and during which time the team qualified for the Euro 2012. After finishing second in Group D alongside England, Ukraine and Sweden, France was eliminated in the quarter-final against Spain, who went on to win the competition.

In the summer of 2013 Laurent joined Paris Saint-Germain and led the team to a Ligue 1 title in his first season as manager. He was elected best Ligue 1 manager twice, in 2015 and 2016, after leading PSG to the first two quadruples in the history of French football. Laurent left PSG in 2017 with 11 trophies to his credit, before his most recent experience with the Qatari club Al Rayyan between 2020 and 2022.

Appointed as manager of Olympique Lyonnais beginning on Monday 10 October 2022, Laurent will be accompanied by Franck Passi as assistant manager and Philippe Lambert as fitness and conditioning coach. The three men will work in collaboration with existing staff.

The full professional group, supported by the Board of Directors, fan groups and the entire OL family, will have as its sole objective in this difficult period to reposition the club at the highest level of French football and to reintegrate a European cup competition next year.

Laurent Blanc is Olympique Lyonnais' 16th manager since the club rose into football's elite beginning in 1989.



