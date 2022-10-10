Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YCXM ISIN: US7561581015 Ticker-Symbol: 074 
Frankfurt
10.10.22
08:02 Uhr
26,970 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REAVES UTILITY INCOME FUND Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REAVES UTILITY INCOME FUND 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2022 | 15:32
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Regular Monthly Dividend of $0.19 Per Share

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / The ReavesUtility Income Fund (NYSE American:UTG) announced today the next three, monthly, dividends at a rate of $0.19 per common share per month, unchanged from the per share rate paid for the previous quarter. As of October 6, 2022, the Fund's market price was $26.70 per share and its net asset value was $26.72 per share.

Tim Porter,the Fund's portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer of Reaves Asset Management, the Fund's investment adviser, commented, "We continue to favor high-quality utility and communications companies that pay consistent and growing income streams for Fund shareholders."

The Fund has formally implemented the 19b-1 exemption received from the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2009. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of these distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after the Fund's year end.

Not less than eighty percent of the Fund's assets will continue to be invested in the securities of domestic and foreign companies involved to a significant extent in providing products, services, or equipment for (i) the generation or distribution of electricity, gas or water, (ii) telecommunications activities or (iii) infrastructure operations, such as airports, toll roads and municipal services("Utilities" or the "Utility Industry"). As a policy, the Fund continues to strive to provide a high level of after-tax income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged distributions and capital appreciation.

The following dates apply to the upcoming dividends that have been declared:

Ex-Distribution Date: October 21, 2022
Record Date: October 24, 2022
Payable Date: October 31, 2022

Ex-Distribution Date: November 17, 2022
Record Date: November 18, 2022
Payable Date: November30, 2022

Ex-Distribution Date: December 15, 2022
Record Date: December 16, 2022
Payable Date:December 30, 2022

The Reaves Utility Income Fund

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged distributions and capital appreciation. There were approximately $2.42 billion of total assets under management and 71.67 million common shares outstanding as of October 6, 2022.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.utilityincomefund.com or call 1-800-644-5571. Read them carefully before investing.

Paralel Distributors LLC, FINRA Member Firm.

Contact info:

Website: https://www.utilityincomefund.com
Email: info@utilityincomefund.com

SOURCE: Reaves Utility Income Fund



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719554/The-Reaves-Utility-Income-Fund-Announces-Regular-Monthly-Dividend-of-019-Per-Share

REAVES UTILITY INCOME FUND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.