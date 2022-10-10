Australian scientists have tested different reflective coatings in solar tiles and have found that they could improve the performance of building-integrated PV devices by up to 6.6%. They are currently working with building product manufacturers to bring their tech closer to commercial production.Researchers from Australia's Western Sydney University have created a reflective coating for solar tiles to reduce the operating temperatures of tiles by up to 11 C, while increasing their electrical performance by up to 6.6%. "We are working with a local building product manufacturer with a research ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...