Montag, 10.10.2022
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Xetra
10.10.22
16:44 Uhr
100,40 Euro
-1,18
-1,16 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
PR Newswire
10.10.2022 | 16:04
Creativity Knows No Boundaries -- Wondershare Empowers YouTube Creators around the World Through Inspiration, Creative Tools and A Community to Share

Wondershare offers inspiring content in multiple languages, making sure creators can grow and connect with others without boundaries.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A creative journey isn't just about your creation and talents, but constantly connecting with the world and inspiring others. That's why Wondershare, a global leader in software development trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries, is committed to providing both innovative technologies and a platform for creators of any skill level to thrive.

Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.