Montag, 10.10.2022
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 Ticker-Symbol: R3Q 
Tradegate
10.10.22
14:13 Uhr
1,699 Euro
+0,009
+0,53 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
REC SILICON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REC SILICON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6881,70917:08
1,6941,70317:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2022 | 16:29
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Presentation at the UEDA Conference

October 10, 2022: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon)

Please find attached the company presentation given by Kurt Levens, REC Silicon CEO, at the UEDA conference in Bozeman, Montana, USA.

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

Attachment

  • REC Silicon UEDA Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e1e36458-9f39-4819-b61b-38d293406060)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
