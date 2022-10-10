The European Commission intends to help municipalities and public entities to buy rooftop PV systems. Its DG Growth initiative aims to make the public procurement of rooftop solar systems easier.A European Commission program that aims to support public bodies like city or regional administrations to purchase rooftop solar systems is set to go live in November. The program, which is being launched by its DG Growth initiative, aims to make the public procurement of rooftop solar systems easier for EU cities, regions, and member states. Technical, administrative and procedural guidance at the European ...

