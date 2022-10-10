

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated to a new record high in September, as the majority of commodity groups indicated rising prices, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Consumer prices surged 22.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 21.5 percent stable rate of increase in August.



The upward trend in inflation was largely driven by a 51.6 percent surge in housing costs, led by increased prices for electricity, heat energy, solid fuels and natural gas.



Transport charges also registered a sharp annual growth of 21.9 percent amid soaring fuel prices.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 27.5 percent and those for restaurants and hotels rose 17.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.6 percent in September, after a 0.4 percent gain in August.



