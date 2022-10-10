Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.10.2022 | 16:40
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 10

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

30 September 2022 £1,029.43 per Ordinary share.

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,450 shares in LTL.

As at 30 September 2022, LTL shares were valued at £13,620.89 per share, a decrease of 3.3% from the valuation of £14,080.45 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 31 August 2022. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £38.4m to funds under management at LTL of £18.5 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.95%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

10 October 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.