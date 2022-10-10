DJ CSG's Women Engaged in Leadership Exploration and Development Employee Resource Group Earns Cablefax Diversity List Award

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2022 - A workplace culture that values diversity and channels the power of all entices talent and drives success for the bottom line. At CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS), celebrating a diverse employee base and growth shines through the work and leadership of our employee resource groups (ERG), like Women Engaged in Leadership Exploration and Development (WE LEaD). Today, WE LEaD was honored as the ERG of the Year on the 2022 Cablefax Diversity List.

"We formed WE LEaD in 2018 to promote women in leadership roles across CSG and build a community that encourages authentic leadership regardless of title or rank," said Erica Morrison, WE LEaD executive sponsor and VP of software engineering, CSG. "We dove in before formal diversity, equity, and inclusion structures were in place, and I'm incredibly grateful for the support we've had to follow our passion and foster growth from within CSG. WE LEaD has been open to all CSGers since our first meeting, and it truly is by harnessing our collective power that we contribute to the success of the company."

Since its inception, WE LEaD has grown, connected, inspired, and advocated for the women of CSG through bold, vulnerable, and inclusive behaviors that continue to empower them to be better every day. Through the three focus areas: leadership, network, and Women in Tech/STEM, WE LEaD enables members to grow the critical leadership skills that can help accelerate their career trajectory and creates a safe space to learn and practice skills, explore leadership styles, and craft and consult on impactful strategies. Today, WE LEaD's influence is visible in the increased representation of women in leadership roles across CSG and the group's steady growth in membership base, which in the last year grew by 80%.

"CSG's success is rooted in our motivation and commitment to do what's best for our people and bridge gaps within our organization to create the most inclusive culture," said Liz Bauer, CSG CXO. "WE LEaD influenced CSG with impact from day one, and it's fantastic to see how their dedication continues to open doors for CSGers around the world to grow. They drive authentic leadership regardless of title or rank and advocate for diversity and inclusion across all levels of the company. This achievement is thanks to the hard work of volunteers, who are committed to driving real, lasting change for women at CSG. I'm so happy for the team and look forward to supporting and following them on this journey."

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare.

