Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable at
September 30, 2022
2,619,131,285
2,712,713,532
A total number of 2,807,071,313 voting rights are attached to the 2,619,131,285 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
94,357,781 voting rights attached to the 94,357,781 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
