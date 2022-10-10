Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings September 30, 2022 2,619,131,285 2,712,713,532

A total number of 2,807,071,313 voting rights are attached to the 2,619,131,285 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

94,357,781 voting rights attached to the 94,357,781 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

