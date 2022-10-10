The "Business of Soccer Kit Supplier Deals Rest of the World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete overview of the kit supplier market across 15 top professional soccer leagues outside of Europe.
The report takes a closer look at each of the league landscapes individually, identifying the key brands in each market. It also takes a look at the value of each team deals, cumulating with a breakdown of league averages.
Adidas stand out as the biggest brand in the ROW market, outspending each of its rivals and boasting the highest number of individual deals across the 15 markets. Nike and PUMA make up three most influential brands across the markets, with PUMA boasting the greatest league coverage, with a presence in 12 of the leagues looked at.
An in-depth, valued breakdown of all deals across the 15 leagues looked at. A brand breakdown to understand the position of each manufacturer in the market.
Scope
Europe remains the biggest, most poplar and most commercial landscape in soccer however there are a number of big markets outside of this continent. This report takes a closer look at these markets. From the biggest and most popular to those that are continuing to grow in prominence and stature on the global stage.
Reasons to Buy
The report gives an detailed and in-depth overview of the kit supplier landscape across most of the world. It offers an insight into soccer beyond Europe and illustrates which brands are investing into these markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overall Market
2. Argentina Primera Division
3. Australia A league
4. Brazil Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A
5. China Chinese Super League
6. Colombia Categoria Primera A
7. Egypt Premier League
8. India Indian Super League
9. Japan J League
10. Mexico Liga MX
11. Paraguay Primera Division
12. Qatar Qatar Stars League
13. Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League
14. South Africa Premier Division
15. South Korea K League
16. USA Major League Soccer
17. Brand Breakdown
