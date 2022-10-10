DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Market to Observe Immense Growth at a Massive CAGR of 33% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The oncolytic virus therapies market is expected to grow in the coming years. According to estimates, the United States will contribute the largest oncolytic virus therapies market share. It is important to note that Imlygic's debut did not result in significant commercial success in the melanoma market. Some of the main reasons for this novel therapy's insignificant revenues are its limitations, no statistically significant benefit in overall survival, and intense competition from immune checkpoint inhibitors due to their efficacy and manageable side effects.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, oncolytic cancer therapies emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].





Key Takeaways from the Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the oncolytic cancer therapies market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 122 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total indication-wise target patient pool cases across 7MM were about 632K in 2021.

in 2021. Leading oncolytic cancer therapies companies such as Targovax, Replimune, Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, DNAtrix, SillaJen, Treovir, Lokon Pharma AB, Istari Oncology, CG Oncology, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, and others are evaluating novel oncolytic virus cancer therapies to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel oncolytic virus cancer therapies to improve the treatment landscape. The oncolytic cancer therapies in the pipeline include ONCOS-102, RP1 (Vusolimogene Oderparepvec), GL-ONC1, CAN-2409, DNX-2401 (Tasadenoturev), PEXA-VEC (Pexastimogene Devacirepvec; JX-594), G207, LOAd703, Lerapolturev (Formerly Known as PVSRIPO), CG0070 , and others.

and others. Growth of oncolytic virus therapy in the market is expected to be driven by increased understanding of challenges and limitations in cancer therapy and continued studies of advances in recombinant oncolytic viruses.

Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Overview

Oncolytic viruses are cancer treatments that use a native or reprogrammed virus with the ability to target and kill cancerous cells. They are a new class of cancer agents that promote tumor regression through preferential replication in tumor cells, induction of immunogenic cell death, and stimulation of host antitumor immunity. These are experimental cancer treatments that aim to use the inherent properties of viruses to aid in the fight against cancer. These non-human viruses replicate in cancer cells while largely ignoring healthy cells.

Oncolytic viruses have the ability to generate virions quickly and genetically engineer additional genes that promote antitumor immunity, increase tumor cell susceptibility to ionizing radiation or cytotoxic chemotherapy, and increase patient safety.

Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation

According to DelveInsight estimates, there were around 694K patients in the neoadjuvant/adjuvant settings of selected cancer types in the 7MM in 2021.

In 2021, the total target patient pool for oncolytic virus cancer therapies across the EU5 was estimated to be around 270K.

The oncolytic cancer therapies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident cases of selected cancer types

Target Patient Pool of Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy by Cancer Types

Total Treated cases by the line of therapies

Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Treatment Market

Cancer treatment options currently available include immunotherapy, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, hormone therapy, and others. However, not all patients benefit from these therapies because patients develop resistance to them.

The current immunotherapy paradigm's major flaw is its emphasis on adaptive immunity at the expense of immunity. While some of these obstacles can be overcome with combination systemic treatments such as dual checkpoint inhibition, the side effects of such multidrug regimens can be severe.

To combat such a scenario, oncolytic virus cancer therapy appears to be the most appealing and promising approach, with dual mechanisms of action: direct oncolysis and immune-mediated anticancer effect and overcoming resistance through an alternative cell-killing mechanism.

Amgen's Imlygic (T-Vec), the first oncolytic virus, was approved by the US FDA in 2015 for the local treatment of unresectable cutaneous, subcutaneous, and nodal lesions in patients with recurrent melanoma after the initial surgery. After a few months, in December 2015, the European Commission (EC) approved it for treating adults with unresectable melanoma that has spread regionally or distantly (Stage IIIB, IIIC, and IVM1a), with no bone, brain, lung, or other visceral diseases.

Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

ONCOS-102: Targovax

RP1 (Vusolimogene Oderparepvec): Replimune

(Vusolimogene Oderparepvec): Replimune GL-ONC1: Genelux Corporation

CAN-2409: Candel Therapeutics

DNX-2401 (Tasadenoturev): DNAtrix

PEXA-VEC (Pexastimogene Devacirepvec; JX-594): SillaJen

G207: Treovir

LOAd703: Lokon Pharma AB

Lerapolturev (Formerly Known as PVSRIPO): Istari Oncology

CG0070: CG Oncology

Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Market Dynamics

The approval of several drugs targeting different cancer indications is expected to change the dynamics of the oncolytic virus therapies market in the coming years. As per our estimates, the United States will have the largest oncolytic virus therapies market share.

Moreover, oncolytic viruses have many advantages over other tumor immunotherapies, including high killing efficiency, precise targeting, fewer side effects or drug resistance, and low cost, fueling the oncolytic virus therapies market growth. Furthermore, as certain oncolytic viruses, such as Adeno oncolytic viruses, have demonstrated antitumor memory, they could be used as a cancer vaccine.

However, certain factors are affecting the growth of the oncolytic virus therapies market. Oncolytic viruses can infect healthy cells and stimulate overall immune activity, and they can sometimes cause the immune system to attack healthy cells. Moreover, there is a risk of infection. In addition, the ability to efficiently deliver OV particles to tumors remains a significant barrier to the oncolytic virus therapies market growth.

Furthermore, it is important to note that Imlygic's initial commercial success in the melanoma market was limited. The limitations of this novel therapy, the lack of a statistically significant benefit in overall survival, and intense competition from immune checkpoint inhibitors due to their efficacy and manageable side effects are some of the main reasons for its insignificant revenues in the oncolytic virus therapies market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 33 % Market Size in 2021 USD 122 Million Key Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Companies Targovax, Replimune, Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, DNAtrix, SillaJen, Treovir, Lokon Pharma AB, Istari Oncology, CG Oncology, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo,and others KeyOncolytic Cancer Therapies in Pipeline ONCOS-102, RP1 (Vusolimogene Oderparepvec), GL-ONC1, CAN-2409, DNX-2401 (Tasadenoturev), PEXA-VEC (Pexastimogene Devacirepvec; JX-594), G207, LOAd703, Lerapolturev (Formerly Known as PVSRIPO), CG0070, and others

Scope of the Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Oncolytic Cancer Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies

Oncolytic Cancer Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Market Dynamics: Oncolytic Cancer Therapies market drivers and barriers

Oncolytic Cancer Therapies market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

