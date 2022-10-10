Vesuvius Plc - Total Voting Rights

Vesuvius plc

10 October 2022

Vesuvius plc - Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, Vesuvius plc confirms that at the date of this announcement it has an issued share capital of 278,485,071 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each. 7,271,174 of these Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of Vesuvius plc shares with voting rights is 271,213,897.

The above figure of 271,213,897 shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Vesuvius plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

