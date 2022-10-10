Regulatory News:

PLANT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PAT (Euronext Growth- Paris ISIN: FR0010785790) (Paris:ALPAT) will participate in Cosmetic 360 exhibition with its subsidiary PAT Zerbaz to present to cosmetic manufacturers the development opportunities of active ingredients from La Réunion.

The show will be held on Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 October in Carrousel du Louvre in Paris

A French trade show, with an international outlook, for innovation in cosmetics

Cosmetic 360 is the international tradeshow dedicated to innovation for the cosmetic industry where the decision-makers of the sector meet. PAT will be joined by its subsidiary PAT Zerbaz for natural ingredients. The offer from the exceptional richness of Reunion's biotope will be featured by the Group to cosmetic manufacturers.

Custom-made active ingredients from the French tropics

PAT Zerbaz is located on the Reunion Island, in the French tropics. Thanks to its exclusive access to cutting-edge technologies of Plant Advanced Technologies PAT, such as PAT Plant Milking, it offers a wide range of tropical resources and a deep knowledge of plants to meet the active ingredient needs of cosmetic customers.

More information:

PLANT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PAT booth number- LA29.

Exhibition website: https://www.cosmetic-360.com/

Discover PAT Zerbaz: https://www.linkedin.com/company/patzerbaz/

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Half-year results 2022 2 November 2022 (before stock exchange)

SFAF information meeting 8 November 2022 11 :00 am (videoconference)

Euroland Forum 22 November 2022

About PAT www.plantadvanced.com/home

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT is specialized in the discovery and production of rare usually inaccessible active plant compounds for cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and fine chemicals markets. PAT possesses unique plant-based expertise with a portfolio of worldwide patents.

About PAT Zerbaz www.plantadvanced.com/societes-externes/pat-zerbaz

Founded in December 2015, PAT Zerbaz is one of PAT's subsidiary, whose goal is to promote natural compounds from endemic and exotic flora of The Reunion. Taking advantage of PAT's know-how and innovative technologies, PAT Zerbaz aims at extracting and producing new active compounds from its own cultivated plants.

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT is listed on Euronext Growth- Paris

ISIN: FR0010785790 Ticker: ALPAT

Reuters ALPAT.PA Bloomberg: ALPAT: FP

