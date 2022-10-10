Regulatory News:

Targetspot (formerly AudioValley) (Paris:ALTGS) (Brussels:ALTGS), a global player in AdTech and digital audio monetisation, is announcing a new partnership with Grupo Godó, one of Spain's largest publishers. This pact will give Targetspot vast targeting capability throughout the Iberian Peninsula, enabling it to reach new audiences, Generation Y listeners in particular.

Grupo Godó owns several media, including La Vanguardia and Mundo Deportivo newspapers and Spain's fourth largest commercial radio station Rac1, a touchstone for millenials in Catalonia with market share among that community of 39.3%.

Rac1 enjoys a strong online presence, with the highest monthly online audience figures in the country (20% of listeners) and 7 million downloads. It airs a broad range of news and entertainment shows and podcasts, including Versió RAC1, a comedy news show downloaded 1.6 million times a month and particularly popular among young graduate workers, an important target for announcers.

Ramp-up across Spain and Latin America

While it has been operating in Spain since 2018, Targetspot now has a dedicated sales team in Barcelona to sell its campaigns. This partnership with Grupo Godó will help Targetspot to accelerate its ramp-up across Spain and all of Latin America. The Mundo Deportivo news site and La Vanguardia newspaper both enjoy solid audience numbers in Latin America, where Targetspot obtained a foothold this year having signed contracts with several leading partners.

