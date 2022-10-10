Lake Homes Realty: Mike Goins From Texas Named "Agent Of The Year" At National Real Estate Summit

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / For the second year in a row, a Texas real estate agent claimed to top spot as Agent of the Year at Lake Homes Realty. Mike Goins received the company's 2022 "Splash Award" at the brokerage's annual Lake Homes Realty Agent Summit. The 2021 Agent of the Year was Jo Lynn Miller from Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas.

Mike Goins sells lake real estate on Lake Conroe. The Splash Award is given to the company's overall top-performing agent/agent of the year. Goins was honored for his achievements in real estate over the last year and has been a resident of Lake Conroe since 2003. The Agent Summit took place from Oct. 4 to 6, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, where the company is headquartered.

"I'm honored, surprised, and thankful for winning this year's Splash Award because it recognizes my relationships within my community and the level of service I provide to my clients," Goins said following the presentation. He was seated with his son Nathan, also a real estate agent with Lake Homes Realty. "It was great sharing this experience with Nathan," said Goins. "I was honored to be a finalist and Nathan kept telling me I was going to win and sure enough he was right," Goins laughed.

Goins has been in the real estate industry for the past 16 years and is a full-time broker. He joined Lake Homes Realty in 2017. "I love helping clients find great lake homes and get the same great feeling I had moving into my Lake Conroe home," he said. Through his hard work, he also received a Big Wave Award for selling more than $10 million and earned the "Premier Agent" designation.

Mike Goins of Lake Conroe in Texas was named agent of the year for Lake Homes Realty, the country's largest lake-focused real estate company. Lake Homes Realty CEO Glenn Phillips recognized Goins for his national real estate honor.

"Our Premier Agents are our brokerage's top producers and some of the best ambassadors of our brand," said company CEO Glenn S. Phillips, "We are so proud to have Mike as part of our Lake Homes team," Phillips said. Goins was announced as the award winner on Thursday, October 7 at the Agent Success Awards at the conclusion of the Lake Homes Realty Agent Summit.

To determine the 2022 Splash Award winner, Lake Homes Realty agents were each ranked for performance in six key areas over a 12-month period, starting September 1, 2021, and ending August 31, 2022. Performance areas included the number of transaction sides closed, total transaction volume, net by side commission percentage of closed transactions, list side commission percentage of closed transactions, and percentage increase of year-over-year transaction volume.

"There was a minimum $3.5 million in transaction volume in order to be eligible for consideration for the Splash Award and Mike far exceeded that amount," Phillips explained, adding that the total volume represented the final sale price of a property, independent of agent splits or applicable commissions. "Our agents are the 'special forces' of the lake real estate niche. Their expertise and talents continue to impress us year after year, and this year's Summit was the best yet because of all that they do."

Goins works primarily with properties along Lake Conroe, but he also is active along Houston County Lake, Lake Houston, and The Woodlands. He is married and has five children, including Nathan.

About Lake Homes Realty

Lake Homes Realty is the nation's largest lake-focused real estate company. Lake Homes Realty provides full-service, multi-state real estate brokerage services in 35 states and growing. LakeHomes.com has more than 70,000 lake properties listed, totaling $30 billion. Inc. Magazine has ranked Lake Homes Realty as one of the fastest-growing companies for the past six years. For more on Mike Goins and Lake Homes Realty, visit www.lakehomes.com.

