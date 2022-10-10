Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 10

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

10 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 10 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 305.005 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 307.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 303 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,129,625 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,961,798 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 10 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
341305.50 08:26:0900061471530TRLO0LSE
1324305.50 08:26:0900061471529TRLO0LSE
182305.50 08:30:0100061471670TRLO0LSE
428305.50 08:30:0100061471669TRLO0LSE
113305.50 08:30:0100061471671TRLO0LSE
34305.50 08:30:0100061471672TRLO0LSE
1648305.00 08:35:1000061471733TRLO0LSE
707304.50 08:50:1000061472124TRLO0LSE
1028304.50 08:50:1000061472123TRLO0LSE
1294304.00 08:58:1100061472334TRLO0LSE
353304.00 08:58:1100061472333TRLO0LSE
563307.00 10:52:4200061475012TRLO0LSE
4510307.50 10:52:4200061475013TRLO0LSE
997307.50 10:53:1000061475016TRLO0LSE
660307.50 10:53:1000061475015TRLO0LSE
1663307.50 10:53:1000061475017TRLO0LSE
1276307.00 10:53:3500061475019TRLO0LSE
754307.00 10:53:4200061475020TRLO0LSE
529306.50 10:53:4200061475021TRLO0LSE
262306.50 10:53:4200061475022TRLO0LSE
995306.50 10:53:4200061475024TRLO0LSE
36306.50 10:53:4200061475023TRLO0LSE
1202306.00 11:17:0200061475750TRLO0LSE
898306.00 11:17:0200061475749TRLO0LSE
1000306.00 11:17:0200061475748TRLO0LSE
504306.00 11:17:0200061475751TRLO0LSE
315305.50 11:47:3500061476740TRLO0LSE
519306.50 12:03:5000061477114TRLO0LSE
280306.50 12:03:5000061477113TRLO0LSE
1459306.50 12:03:5000061477112TRLO0LSE
1146306.00 12:03:5000061477115TRLO0LSE
1212305.00 12:08:1500061477411TRLO0LSE
1400305.00 12:08:1500061477410TRLO0LSE
1667304.50 12:08:3500061477419TRLO0LSE
253304.50 12:08:3500061477418TRLO0LSE
299305.00 12:40:3700061478770TRLO0LSE
1305.00 12:41:1000061478787TRLO0LSE
177305.00 12:41:1000061478786TRLO0LSE
5305.00 12:42:0200061478817TRLO0LSE
1943305.00 12:52:3900061479189TRLO0LSE
1265304.50 12:52:3900061479194TRLO0LSE
1467304.50 12:55:0100061479269TRLO0LSE
542304.50 12:55:0100061479268TRLO0LSE
404304.50 12:55:0100061479267TRLO0LSE
97304.50 12:55:0100061479271TRLO0LSE
1829304.50 12:55:0100061479270TRLO0LSE
318304.00 13:17:4500061480111TRLO0LSE
326304.00 13:17:4800061480113TRLO0LSE
319304.00 13:17:5700061480117TRLO0LSE
319304.00 13:17:5700061480119TRLO0LSE
891304.00 13:17:5700061480118TRLO0LSE
500305.00 13:30:0100061480531TRLO0LSE
169305.00 13:30:0100061480530TRLO0LSE
1192304.50 13:31:0200061480563TRLO0LSE
633304.50 13:31:0200061480562TRLO0LSE
378305.00 13:46:2600061481108TRLO0LSE
949305.00 13:46:2600061481107TRLO0LSE
927305.00 13:46:2600061481109TRLO0LSE
468305.00 13:46:3600061481115TRLO0LSE
628305.00 13:46:3600061481114TRLO0LSE
676305.00 13:46:5600061481176TRLO0LSE
399305.00 13:47:4600061481211TRLO0LSE
733305.00 13:47:4600061481210TRLO0LSE
382305.00 13:48:4600061481265TRLO0LSE
579305.00 13:48:4600061481264TRLO0LSE
373305.00 13:52:4600061481370TRLO0LSE
375305.00 13:52:4600061481369TRLO0LSE
267305.00 13:52:4600061481368TRLO0LSE
374305.00 14:02:0600061481722TRLO0LSE
374305.00 14:02:0600061481721TRLO0LSE
464305.00 14:02:0600061481720TRLO0LSE
81305.00 14:02:0600061481719TRLO0LSE
97305.00 14:02:0600061481718TRLO0LSE
441305.00 14:02:0600061481717TRLO0LSE
107305.00 14:05:0600061481857TRLO0LSE
128305.00 14:05:0600061481856TRLO0LSE
578305.00 14:05:0600061481855TRLO0LSE
1801304.50 14:08:3600061482018TRLO0LSE
140305.00 14:14:5100061482235TRLO0LSE
358305.00 14:14:5600061482239TRLO0LSE
125305.00 14:14:5600061482238TRLO0LSE
151305.00 14:14:5600061482237TRLO0LSE
683305.00 14:14:5600061482236TRLO0LSE
362305.00 14:19:3900061482436TRLO0LSE
472305.00 14:19:3900061482435TRLO0LSE
136305.00 14:19:3900061482434TRLO0LSE
113305.00 14:19:3900061482433TRLO0LSE
615 305.00 14:19:3900061482432TRLO0LSE
211305.00 14:28:3900061482685TRLO0LSE
452305.00 14:28:3900061482684TRLO0LSE
162305.00 14:28:3900061482683TRLO0LSE
135305.00 14:28:3900061482682TRLO0LSE
730305.00 14:28:3900061482681TRLO0LSE
700304.50 14:31:1600061482786TRLO0LSE
1029304.50 14:31:1600061482785TRLO0LSE
2304.50 14:33:1100061482945TRLO0LSE
116304.00 14:36:1600061483219TRLO0LSE
1400304.00 14:36:1600061483218TRLO0LSE
399304.00 14:36:1600061483217TRLO0LSE
704304.00 14:40:0600061483383TRLO0LSE
1049304.00 14:40:0600061483382TRLO0LSE
453304.00 14:45:0600061483606TRLO0LSE
5304.00 14:45:0600061483605TRLO0LSE
1723303.50 14:51:5000061483929TRLO0LSE
107303.50 14:51:5000061483930TRLO0LSE
870303.00 14:54:3000061484155TRLO0LSE
753303.50 15:01:4300061484483TRLO0LSE
314303.50 15:01:4300061484484TRLO0LSE
605303.50 15:01:4300061484485TRLO0LSE
430304.00 15:06:1000061484704TRLO0LSE
158304.50 15:06:1500061484712TRLO0LSE
189304.50 15:06:1500061484711TRLO0LSE
765304.50 15:06:1500061484710TRLO0LSE
450304.50 15:06:1500061484716TRLO0LSE
189304.50 15:06:1500061484715TRLO0LSE
158304.50 15:06:1500061484714TRLO0LSE
855304.50 15:06:1500061484713TRLO0LSE
189304.50 15:06:2600061484723TRLO0LSE
158304.50 15:06:2600061484722TRLO0LSE
328304.50 15:06:2600061484721TRLO0LSE
130304.50 15:06:3600061484731TRLO0LSE
108304.50 15:06:3600061484730TRLO0LSE
452304.50 15:06:3600061484729TRLO0LSE
585304.50 15:06:3600061484728TRLO0LSE
179304.00 15:08:2900061484814TRLO0LSE
371304.00 15:08:3500061484834TRLO0LSE
559304.00 15:09:3500061484875TRLO0LSE
494304.00 15:10:3500061484928TRLO0LSE
140304.00 15:10:5900061485016TRLO0LSE
125304.00 15:11:5900061485064TRLO0LSE
483304.00 15:12:3100061485107TRLO0LSE
700304.00 15:12:3100061485106TRLO0LSE
599304.00 15:12:3100061485105TRLO0LSE
1997304.00 15:23:4300061485987TRLO0LSE
435304.00 15:23:4300061485988TRLO0LSE
128304.50 15:26:5700061486220TRLO0LSE
107304.50 15:26:5700061486219TRLO0LSE
576304.50 15:26:5700061486218TRLO0LSE
128304.50 15:26:5700061486223TRLO0LSE
107304.50 15:26:5700061486222TRLO0LSE
576304.50 15:26:5700061486221TRLO0LSE
105304.50 15:30:0000061486383TRLO0LSE
87304.50 15:30:0000061486382TRLO0LSE
472304.50 15:30:0000061486381TRLO0LSE
87304.50 15:30:0000061486386TRLO0LSE
105304.50 15:30:0000061486385TRLO0LSE
472304.50 15:30:0000061486384TRLO0LSE
531304.50 15:31:0000061486440TRLO0LSE
83304.50 15:31:0000061486439TRLO0LSE
100304.50 15:31:0000061486438TRLO0LSE
452304.50 15:31:0000061486437TRLO0LSE
2025305.00 15:38:0100061486880TRLO0LSE
528305.00 15:47:0400061487395TRLO0LSE
60305.00 15:47:0400061487394TRLO0LSE
318305.00 15:47:0400061487393TRLO0LSE
64305.00 15:47:0400061487398TRLO0LSE
76305.00 15:47:0400061487397TRLO0LSE
346305.00 15:47:0400061487396TRLO0LSE
93305.00 15:47:0400061487401TRLO0LSE
112305.00 15:47:0400061487400TRLO0LSE
508305.00 15:47:0400061487399TRLO0LSE
30304.50 15:57:0200061487873TRLO0LSE
700304.50 15:57:0200061487872TRLO0LSE
700304.50 15:57:0200061487871TRLO0LSE
428304.50 15:57:0200061487870TRLO0LSE
130305.00 16:00:0200061487972TRLO0LSE
156305.00 16:00:0200061487971TRLO0LSE
705305.00 16:00:0200061487970TRLO0LSE
85305.00 16:00:0200061487975TRLO0LSE
102305.00 16:00:0200061487974TRLO0LSE
460305.00 16:00:0200061487973TRLO0LSE
21304.50 16:01:0200061488005TRLO0LSE
1642304.50 16:01:0600061488011TRLO0LSE
1674304.50 16:11:0600061488399TRLO0LSE
45304.50 16:15:2000061488573TRLO0LSE
300304.50 16:15:2000061488574TRLO0LSE
361304.50 16:15:2000061488575TRLO0LSE
390305.00 16:16:2700061488624TRLO0LSE
300305.00 16:16:2700061488623TRLO0LSE
640305.00 16:16:2700061488622TRLO0LSE
758304.50 16:16:2900061488629TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

