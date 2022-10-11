

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 58.9 billion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday - down 96.1 percent on year.



That missed forecasts for a surplus of 121.8 billion yen and was down from 229 billion yen in July.



Exports were up 23.7 percent on year at 8.059 trillion yen, while imports jumped an annual 52.9 percent to 10.550 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 2.490 trillion yen.



The capital account saw a deficit of 20.7 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 557.2 billion yen.



