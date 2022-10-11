Anzeige
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Present the Company at Redeye Neurology Seminar on October 12, 2022

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that Richard Godfrey, CEO of IRLAB, will present the company at Redeye Neurology Seminar and participate in a panel discussion on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

The presentation starts at 10:22 CEST and the panel discussion at 10:46 CEST on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The event is broadcasted live via www.redeye.se/events/847068/redeye-theme-neurologyschedule, where registration for in-person attendance at the venue in central Stockholm also is available. A recording of the presentation will be made available on our company website, www.irlab.se, following the event.

For more information:

Richard Godfrey, CEO
Phone: +46 730 70 69 00
E-mail: richard.godfrey@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB to present the company at Redeye Neurology Seminar on October 12, 2022

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719831/IRLAB-to-Present-the-Company-at-Redeye-Neurology-Seminar-on-October-12-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
