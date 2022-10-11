

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, on Tuesday reported that its third-quarter group sales grew 6.7 percent to 1.81 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.69 billion francs.



Like-for-like sales went up 5.8 percent.



In the quarter, Fragrance & Beauty sales were 843 million francs, a growth of 7.1 percent on a reported basis and 7.9 percent on LFL basis.



Taste & Wellbeing sales were 965 million francs, up 6.4 percent on reported basis, and the LFL sales growth was 3.9 percent.



With higher input costs in 2022, the company said it is fully on track in implementing price increases in collaboration with its customers to fully compensate for the increases in input costs.



Looking ahead, under its 2025 strategy, the company aims to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5 percent on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12 percent, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle.



Over the long term, the company expects doubling its business through creations that contribute to happier, healthier lives by 2030, and becoming climate positive before 2050.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GIVAUDAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de