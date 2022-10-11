DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

11 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 10 October 2022 it purchased a total of 171,540 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 101,947 69,593 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8490 GBP0.7440 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8390 GBP0.7380 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8446 GBP0.7410

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 688,824,747 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,186 0.8390 XDUB 14:57:07 00026932430TRDU1 9,770 0.8420 XDUB 15:03:11 00026932502TRDU1 1,268 0.8420 XDUB 15:03:11 00026932499TRDU1 693 0.8420 XDUB 15:03:11 00026932500TRDU1 1,644 0.8420 XDUB 15:03:11 00026932501TRDU1 1,424 0.8420 XDUB 15:03:25 00026932503TRDU1 421 0.8420 XDUB 15:03:25 00026932504TRDU1 995 0.8420 XDUB 15:05:00 00026932533TRDU1 509 0.8420 XDUB 15:05:00 00026932534TRDU1 112 0.8420 XDUB 15:05:00 00026932535TRDU1 2,136 0.8430 XDUB 15:15:04 00026932615TRDU1 1,399 0.8430 XDUB 15:15:04 00026932616TRDU1 3,389 0.8430 XDUB 15:15:04 00026932617TRDU1 2,103 0.8430 XDUB 15:15:04 00026932618TRDU1 2,400 0.8430 XDUB 15:15:04 00026932619TRDU1 7,257 0.8430 XDUB 15:15:04 00026932620TRDU1 207 0.8420 XDUB 15:23:00 00026932702TRDU1 138 0.8420 XDUB 15:23:48 00026932708TRDU1 312 0.8440 XDUB 15:41:38 00026932954TRDU1 366 0.8440 XDUB 15:41:38 00026932953TRDU1 84 0.8440 XDUB 15:41:40 00026932956TRDU1 1,623 0.8440 XDUB 15:41:40 00026932955TRDU1 2,301 0.8440 XDUB 15:42:53 00026932984TRDU1 2,093 0.8440 XDUB 15:42:53 00026932983TRDU1 208 0.8440 XDUB 15:42:53 00026932982TRDU1 464 0.8440 XDUB 15:42:53 00026932978TRDU1 1,837 0.8440 XDUB 15:42:53 00026932979TRDU1 1,150 0.8440 XDUB 15:42:53 00026932980TRDU1 1,151 0.8440 XDUB 15:42:53 00026932981TRDU1 2,301 0.8440 XDUB 15:42:53 00026932975TRDU1 699 0.8440 XDUB 15:42:53 00026932977TRDU1 2,301 0.8440 XDUB 15:42:53 00026932973TRDU1 437 0.8440 XDUB 15:42:53 00026932971TRDU1 1,780 0.8440 XDUB 15:42:53 00026932970TRDU1 3,248 0.8450 XDUB 15:43:43 00026933024TRDU1 1,510 0.8470 XDUB 15:50:38 00026933093TRDU1 3,698 0.8470 XDUB 15:50:38 00026933089TRDU1 4,519 0.8470 XDUB 15:50:38 00026933090TRDU1 5,496 0.8470 XDUB 15:50:38 00026933091TRDU1 288 0.8470 XDUB 15:50:38 00026933092TRDU1 1,654 0.8490 XDUB 16:00:45 00026933157TRDU1 19 0.8490 XDUB 16:00:45 00026933158TRDU1 1,630 0.8490 XDUB 16:01:01 00026933163TRDU1 401 0.8470 XDUB 16:01:35 00026933182TRDU1 3,464 0.8470 XDUB 16:01:35 00026933183TRDU1 6,190 0.8470 XDUB 16:01:35 00026933184TRDU1 1,292 0.8470 XDUB 16:01:35 00026933178TRDU1 1,652 0.8460 XDUB 16:12:22 00026933304TRDU1 1,348 0.8460 XDUB 16:13:42 00026933307TRDU1 1,885 0.8460 XDUB 16:14:58 00026933314TRDU1 910 0.8460 XDUB 16:16:29 00026933331TRDU1 1,961 0.8460 XDUB 16:17:11 00026933354TRDU1 1,039 0.8460 XDUB 16:18:57 00026933440TRDU1 689 0.8460 XDUB 16:18:57 00026933441TRDU1 1,896 0.8460 XDUB 16:20:14 00026933479TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 6,228 0.7380 XLON 14:57:58 00026932436TRDU1 339 0.7390 XLON 15:02:02 00026932471TRDU1 2,686 0.7390 XLON 15:02:02 00026932470TRDU1 8,539 0.7380 XLON 15:04:04 00026932505TRDU1 2,835 0.7390 XLON 15:15:04 00026932614TRDU1 1,640 0.7390 XLON 15:15:04 00026932613TRDU1 1,331 0.7390 XLON 15:15:04 00026932612TRDU1 2,901 0.7410 XLON 15:30:16 00026932784TRDU1 1,238 0.7420 XLON 15:42:53 00026932976TRDU1 643 0.7420 XLON 15:42:53 00026932974TRDU1 8,584 0.7420 XLON 15:42:53 00026932972TRDU1 194 0.7420 XLON 15:42:53 00026932969TRDU1 2,502 0.7420 XLON 15:42:53 00026932968TRDU1 1,327 0.7420 XLON 15:42:53 00026932967TRDU1 3,620 0.7420 XLON 15:42:53 00026932966TRDU1 1,706 0.7440 XLON 15:50:38 00026933088TRDU1 1,387 0.7440 XLON 15:50:38 00026933087TRDU1 1,054 0.7420 XLON 16:01:35 00026933186TRDU1 1,999 0.7420 XLON 16:01:35 00026933185TRDU1 59 0.7420 XLON 16:01:35 00026933181TRDU1 1,048 0.7420 XLON 16:01:35 00026933180TRDU1 363 0.7420 XLON 16:01:35 00026933179TRDU1 5,030 0.7420 XLON 16:01:35 00026933177TRDU1 3,361 0.7430 XLON 16:24:02 00026933519TRDU1 3,361 0.7430 XLON 16:25:47 00026933540TRDU1 2,769 0.7430 XLON 16:25:48 00026933543TRDU1 618 0.7430 XLON 16:25:48 00026933542TRDU1 2,231 0.7430 XLON 16:25:48 00026933541TRDU1

