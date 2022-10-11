Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der frühe Vogel… Jetzt aktiv werden? Die große Kurschance am Dienstag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
11.10.22
08:03 Uhr
0,834 Euro
-0,023
-2,68 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8280,85209:51
Dow Jones News
11.10.2022 | 08:31
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 10 October 2022 it purchased a total of 171,540 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           101,947     69,593 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8490     GBP0.7440 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8390     GBP0.7380 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8446     GBP0.7410

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 688,824,747 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,186      0.8390        XDUB     14:57:07      00026932430TRDU1 
9,770      0.8420        XDUB     15:03:11      00026932502TRDU1 
1,268      0.8420        XDUB     15:03:11      00026932499TRDU1 
693       0.8420        XDUB     15:03:11      00026932500TRDU1 
1,644      0.8420        XDUB     15:03:11      00026932501TRDU1 
1,424      0.8420        XDUB     15:03:25      00026932503TRDU1 
421       0.8420        XDUB     15:03:25      00026932504TRDU1 
995       0.8420        XDUB     15:05:00      00026932533TRDU1 
509       0.8420        XDUB     15:05:00      00026932534TRDU1 
112       0.8420        XDUB     15:05:00      00026932535TRDU1 
2,136      0.8430        XDUB     15:15:04      00026932615TRDU1 
1,399      0.8430        XDUB     15:15:04      00026932616TRDU1 
3,389      0.8430        XDUB     15:15:04      00026932617TRDU1 
2,103      0.8430        XDUB     15:15:04      00026932618TRDU1 
2,400      0.8430        XDUB     15:15:04      00026932619TRDU1 
7,257      0.8430        XDUB     15:15:04      00026932620TRDU1 
207       0.8420        XDUB     15:23:00      00026932702TRDU1 
138       0.8420        XDUB     15:23:48      00026932708TRDU1 
312       0.8440        XDUB     15:41:38      00026932954TRDU1 
366       0.8440        XDUB     15:41:38      00026932953TRDU1 
84        0.8440        XDUB     15:41:40      00026932956TRDU1 
1,623      0.8440        XDUB     15:41:40      00026932955TRDU1 
2,301      0.8440        XDUB     15:42:53      00026932984TRDU1 
2,093      0.8440        XDUB     15:42:53      00026932983TRDU1 
208       0.8440        XDUB     15:42:53      00026932982TRDU1 
464       0.8440        XDUB     15:42:53      00026932978TRDU1 
1,837      0.8440        XDUB     15:42:53      00026932979TRDU1 
1,150      0.8440        XDUB     15:42:53      00026932980TRDU1 
1,151      0.8440        XDUB     15:42:53      00026932981TRDU1 
2,301      0.8440        XDUB     15:42:53      00026932975TRDU1 
699       0.8440        XDUB     15:42:53      00026932977TRDU1 
2,301      0.8440        XDUB     15:42:53      00026932973TRDU1 
437       0.8440        XDUB     15:42:53      00026932971TRDU1 
1,780      0.8440        XDUB     15:42:53      00026932970TRDU1 
3,248      0.8450        XDUB     15:43:43      00026933024TRDU1 
1,510      0.8470        XDUB     15:50:38      00026933093TRDU1 
3,698      0.8470        XDUB     15:50:38      00026933089TRDU1 
4,519      0.8470        XDUB     15:50:38      00026933090TRDU1 
5,496      0.8470        XDUB     15:50:38      00026933091TRDU1 
288       0.8470        XDUB     15:50:38      00026933092TRDU1 
1,654      0.8490        XDUB     16:00:45      00026933157TRDU1 
19        0.8490        XDUB     16:00:45      00026933158TRDU1 
1,630      0.8490        XDUB     16:01:01      00026933163TRDU1 
401       0.8470        XDUB     16:01:35      00026933182TRDU1 
3,464      0.8470        XDUB     16:01:35      00026933183TRDU1 
6,190      0.8470        XDUB     16:01:35      00026933184TRDU1 
1,292      0.8470        XDUB     16:01:35      00026933178TRDU1 
1,652      0.8460        XDUB     16:12:22      00026933304TRDU1 
1,348      0.8460        XDUB     16:13:42      00026933307TRDU1 
1,885      0.8460        XDUB     16:14:58      00026933314TRDU1 
910       0.8460        XDUB     16:16:29      00026933331TRDU1 
1,961      0.8460        XDUB     16:17:11      00026933354TRDU1 
1,039      0.8460        XDUB     16:18:57      00026933440TRDU1 
689       0.8460        XDUB     16:18:57      00026933441TRDU1 
1,896      0.8460        XDUB     16:20:14      00026933479TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
6,228      0.7380        XLON     14:57:58      00026932436TRDU1 
339       0.7390        XLON     15:02:02      00026932471TRDU1 
2,686      0.7390        XLON     15:02:02      00026932470TRDU1 
8,539      0.7380        XLON     15:04:04      00026932505TRDU1 
2,835      0.7390        XLON     15:15:04      00026932614TRDU1 
1,640      0.7390        XLON     15:15:04      00026932613TRDU1 
1,331      0.7390        XLON     15:15:04      00026932612TRDU1 
2,901      0.7410        XLON     15:30:16      00026932784TRDU1 
1,238      0.7420        XLON     15:42:53      00026932976TRDU1 
643       0.7420        XLON     15:42:53      00026932974TRDU1 
8,584      0.7420        XLON     15:42:53      00026932972TRDU1 
194       0.7420        XLON     15:42:53      00026932969TRDU1 
2,502      0.7420        XLON     15:42:53      00026932968TRDU1 
1,327      0.7420        XLON     15:42:53      00026932967TRDU1 
3,620      0.7420        XLON     15:42:53      00026932966TRDU1 
1,706      0.7440        XLON     15:50:38      00026933088TRDU1 
1,387      0.7440        XLON     15:50:38      00026933087TRDU1 
1,054      0.7420        XLON     16:01:35      00026933186TRDU1 
1,999      0.7420        XLON     16:01:35      00026933185TRDU1 
59        0.7420        XLON     16:01:35      00026933181TRDU1 
1,048      0.7420        XLON     16:01:35      00026933180TRDU1 
363       0.7420        XLON     16:01:35      00026933179TRDU1 
5,030      0.7420        XLON     16:01:35      00026933177TRDU1 
3,361      0.7430        XLON     16:24:02      00026933519TRDU1 
3,361      0.7430        XLON     16:25:47      00026933540TRDU1 
2,769      0.7430        XLON     16:25:48      00026933543TRDU1 
618       0.7430        XLON     16:25:48      00026933542TRDU1 
2,231      0.7430        XLON     16:25:48      00026933541TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  193420 
EQS News ID:  1460183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1460183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.