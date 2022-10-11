

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's Plc (MARS.L), a British pub and hotel operator, on Tuesday posted a slight decline in total like-for-like sales for the 52-week period to October 1, hurt by trading restrictions in December and January due to Omicron, and the corresponding affect on consumer sentiment in the first-half.



For the 12-month period, the company's total like-for-like sales were down by 1 percent, compared with the fiscal 2019.



However, like-for-like sales moved up by 3 percent during the period from July 24, to October 1 compared with 2019. The sales growth was driven by drink sales as food sales in the period were weaker due to the hot weather conditions.



For the 52-week period, total retail sales in the Group's managed and franchise pubs were up 2 percent against fiscal 2019.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARSTONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de