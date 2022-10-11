Response to critical global shortage in cyber skills and talent

20 students to join annual programme

Exclusive Academy to provide practical and theoretical training

Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: EXN), a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, is pleased to announce the launch of the Exclusive Academy, a global cybersecurity training programme.

As an industry, cybersecurity suffers from a shortage of experts. Globally, Exclusive Networks estimates that three million cyber positions are currently vacant. This comes at a time when cyber threats are more and more numerous and sophisticated. To protect companies and governments' data and people against the ongoing cyber threat, we will need to see a 65% increase in the global cybersecurity workforce.

Exclusive Networks is launching the Exclusive Academy as a tangible and concrete step towards addressing this alarming talent and skills gap in the cybersecurity sector.

As part of the Exclusive Academy, approximately 20 participants will benefit from specialised training over a three-year period, from highly qualified and operational cyber-experts who meet the needs of the job market. The Exclusive Academy will offer practical field experience as well as theoretical training, culminating in high level qualifications. The practical, hands-on experience in the field is a key differentiator for the programme. Students will spend 9 weeks working on technical projects in the field in the first year, 12 weeks in the second year and 14 weeks in the third year. The programme will also offer 12 weeks of classes in the first year, 10 weeks in the second and then 8 weeks in the final year.

The students will come from the partner schools Guardia (a cyber security school based in Paris and Lyon) and Oteria Cyber School (a cyber security school based in Paris), following interviews by Jean-Marc Muselli, Director of Services at Exclusive Networks France. The courses will be led by Exclusive Networks' trainers, security, and network engineers, who have a thorough knowledge of the brands and all the technologies distributed by the Group.

Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks, comments: "This is Exclusive Networks' response to a critical challenge facing the cyber industry: to recruit, train and retain experts to stay on the cutting edge of technology. Only 15% of cybersecurity professionals in the world got to their position through cybersecurity training. This creates a huge mismatch between the needs of the industry and the supply of training. Today, I am extremely proud of the work accomplished by the Exclusive Networks teams. With this initiative, we are providing a sustainable solution to one of the biggest cybersecurity challenges in the world and sending a strong message to students and young talents, but also to the entire cybersecurity ecosystem."

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure helping to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organisations.

Our distinctive approach to cybersecurity gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance. Our specialism is their strength equipping them to capitalise on rapidly evolving technologies and transformative business models.

The Exclusive Networks story is a global one with a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation and disruption to deliver partner value. With offices in 46 countries and the ability to service customers in over 170 countries across five continents, Exclusive Networks has a unique 'local sale, global scale' model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide cybersecurity powerhouse.

Exclusive Networks is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: EXN). For more information visit https://www.exclusive-networks.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005321/en/

Contacts:

Press

FTI Consulting

Charlotte Stephen Layla Satchu

exclusivenetworks@fticonsulting.com

Investors Analysts

Hacene Boumendjel

Head of Investor Relations

ir@exclusive-networks.com