Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der frühe Vogel… Jetzt aktiv werden? Die große Kurschance am Dienstag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.10.2022 | 09:39
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Playrix to End Operations in Russia and Belarus

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the continued aggression against Ukraine and in order to maintain its operations, Playrix announces it is pulling out of Russia and Belarus.

Playrix Logo

Since the beginning of the war, the company has suspended its commercial activities in Russia and Belarus, opened additional offices in Europe, and relocated hundreds of employees. The new measures include:

  • Closing all the company's offices in Russia and Belarus
  • Shutting down all operations of its studios in Russia and Belarus
  • Relocating remaining staff from Russia and Belarus to other countries.

Playrix is committed to keeping its operations in Ukraine and providing continuous support to all of its 1,500 employees there.

About Playrix:

Playrix is an international game development company, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company is listed as one of the top five independent mobile game developers globally and number one in Europe. Its games - Gardenscapes, Homescapes, Fishdom, and Township - have a user base of more than 100 million players worldwide. Playrix's employees are spread across more than 30 countries working remotely or from the company's numerous offices in Europe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917529/Playrix_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/playrix-to-end-operations-in-russia-and-belarus-301645588.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.