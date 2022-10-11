DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Oct-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.7267

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 319719

CODE: GHYU LN

ISIN: LU2099295466

ISIN: LU2099295466

