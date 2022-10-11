DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WGES LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Oct-2022 / 09:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 07-Oct-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.1002
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25000
CODE: WGES LN
ISIN: LU1799934499
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1799934499 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WGES LN Sequence No.: 193538 EQS News ID: 1460501 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1460501&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 11, 2022 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)