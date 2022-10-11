Mandate for Luxembourg-Domiciled Funds Extends Relationship, Drives Efficiencies, Supports European Distribution

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it has been appointed by Polar Capital to provide global custody, depositary, transfer agency, fund accounting and currency management-related services to its Melchior Selected Trust

Headquartered in London, Polar Capital is a specialist, investment-led, active fund manager with £19 billion of assets under management (as at 30 June 2022). It currently has 15 autonomous investment teams in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, the United States (U.S.) and China managing specialist, active and capacity-constrained portfolios.

Domiciled in Luxembourg, Polar Capital's Melchior Selected Trust was launched in 2010 and comprises the Melchior Absolute Return Fund, European Opportunities Fund and Global Equity Fund. All are structured under a Société d'Investissement Capital Variable (SICAV), fund umbrella, with assets under management collectively of £812 million (as of 31 August 2022)

Northern Trust has provided asset servicing solutions to Polar Capital since the company's formation in 2001. These include fund administration and global custody services for its Ireland-domiciled Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) fund range and two funds domiciled in the U.S.

Gavin Rochussen, chief executive officer at Polar Capital, comments: "Appointing Northern Trust to support the Melchior Selected Trust Funds allows us to consolidate service providers for our Luxembourg and Ireland-domiciled-funds, helping drive efficiencies while simplifying administration and reporting across our business and for our European investors. It supports our objective of maintaining performance by allowing our teams to focus on their portfolios while a best-in-class operational structure works on everything else."

Clive Bellows, head of Global Fund Services, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Northern Trust, said: "We are delighted to extend our relationship with Polar Capital into Luxembourg and to support the management and distribution of its funds through our investor servicing, reporting and execution solutions. Our global operating model helps drive economies of scale for asset managers and provide a consistent service experience for their teams and investors regardless of where they or their funds are located."

Northern Trust's Global Fund Services business provides services including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions to global investment managers supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

Note: Source for Polar Capital assets under management figures: polarcapital.co.uk

