DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Oct-2022 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 10/10/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.4447
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40696427
CODE: USRI
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 193656 EQS News ID: 1460745 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1460745&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 11, 2022 03:36 ET (07:36 GMT)