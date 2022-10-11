Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der frühe Vogel… Jetzt aktiv werden? Die große Kurschance am Dienstag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.10.2022 | 10:09
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TBD Media Group: In a transforming world, the future belongs to today's innovation and disruption leaders

Whether answering the challenge of new technology, setting the sustainability agenda or meeting the needs of ever-more demanding customers, TBD Media Group meets the people changing our world - fast

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruption is the new normal: businesses that have remained the same for generations have been swept away by dramatically changing landscape brought about by the new capabilities of technology and a new demand for businesses to be responsible stewards of the future. The Innovation and Disruption Leaders behind our transforming world have stories to tell - and TBD Media Group is bringing those stories to a global audience.