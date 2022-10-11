

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO.L), an iron ore pellet producer with operations in central Ukraine, Tuesday said that production has been temporarily suspended at its operations due to damages to power supply caused by the Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday.



In its operations update, the company said as a result of these missile strikes, state-owned electrical infrastructure, which is located outside of the Group's operations, has been damaged.



Limited power supply is available at its operations, which is being prioritised for critical equipment required for essential services and local communities.



Ferrexpo has received confirmation that no members of its workforce have been injured as a result of the attacks.



Engineers are currently conducting an assessment of the damage incurred to electrical infrastructure, and an estimate of the period of production downtime as repairs are carried out.



Ferrexpo confirmed that it currently has a sufficient volume of its products, either currently in transit and or in stockpiles, to meet its expected sales volumes, subject to logistics corridors remaining available.



In London, Ferrexpo shares were trading at 117.30 pence, down 7.64 percent.



